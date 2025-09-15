Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford says Borderlands 4 performance isn't bad, your expectations are just too high: "If you’re not 4k stubborn and just want to have a great, fun time with higher perf, please consider running at 1440p resolution"

Borderlands 4 is being criticized for its performance on PC, and like the best of us when faced with criticism, Randy Pitchford is simply tweeting through it.

Honestly, if you look at it from the outside, Borderlands 4 is doing really well. The PC version has an 84 on Metacritic , and it hit a series best Steam player count record within the first 24 hours, and that was nothing because the weekend brought it an even higher playercount of almost 100,000 more players than its original record of 207,479 by hitting a high of 304,398 on Sunday (according to SteamDB) .

However, it's not all sunshine, as many PC players are reporting problems with Borderlands 4 on the platform, which led Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford to suggest optimization guides to players for a better experience. However, clearly not enough players listened to that suggestion, as rather than celebrate the first weekend of his game's launch by chilling out, Randy Pitchford sent out an amount of tweets rivalling the best online ranters.

"Every PC gamer must accept the reality of the relationship between their hardware and what the software they are running is doing." Pitchford started his thread , adding, "With Borderlands 4, every PC gamer has a LOT of tools to balance their preferences between FPS, resolution, and rendering features. If you aren’t happy with the balance between these things you are experiencing, please tune to your preferences using the tools available to you."

Pitchford called it a "mistake" to believe that a PC that doesn't surpass the recommended specs can have it all when it comes to framerates, resolution and visual features, and, in a stark reminder there is no one above him at Gearbox to tell him to stop tweeting, said , if that "makes you have a negative reaction, I bet you have emotions and expectations that you feel aren’t sufficiently attended to. I’m sorry."

In a separate long and ranty thread , Pitchford said "a lot of you are dead set on playing at 4k with ultra max settings and using two or three year old hardware." and that "If you’re not 4k stubborn and just want to have a great, fun time with higher perf, please consider running at 1440p resolution." Of course, many have pointed out that solid cards are being recommended to run the game at low settings with DLSS, according to the optimization guide, with some players even noting issues on 5090 cards .

