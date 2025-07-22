Borderlands 4 sets Switch 2 release date for October, Gearbox's Randy Pitchford decrees from a literal throne as he calls Nintendo's new console a "fricking awesome platform"

Borderlands 4 is officially coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on October 3, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford has revealed.

In a frankly just a little bit odd video shared to Twitter, Pitchford emerges from a comically small, but seemingly real, throne emblazoned with "hail to the king."

Anyway, Pitchford's antics aside, yes, Borderlands 4 finally has a Switch 2 release date, and it's only a few weeks after its initial launch on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on September 12.

An important message regarding the Nintendo Switch 2 version of Borderlands 4: pic.twitter.com/Wc5MwAU2bmJuly 22, 2025

"I know a lot of you are excited about [Borderlands 4 on Switch 2], because, well, Nintendo Switch 2 is a fricking awesome platform," Pitchford says. "I got one on launch day, I know a lot of you got one. Some of you are planning to get one so that you can play Borderlands 4 wherever you are, you can play it anywhere. You can take Borderlands 4 with you. That's pretty cool, pretty jazzed about that."

OK, back to Pitchford's antics now. The controversial Gearbox exec then performs a bit of a delay fakeout by acknowledging, "I know you're worried" about the Switch 2 version because there's no launch date or pre-order info, and saying, "look, I know we promised the game would come inside of 2025, we promised it would come before the end of the year, and game development is very hard."

But wait! There is a release date! And it's not horrifically delayed from the other launch date! "WOOOO! BAH BAH BAH!" - I'm quoting here. "I'm psyched. GET IT!!!" Pitchford says.

Look, it's cool that Borderlands 4 on Switch 2 isn't delayed to 2026, which is something that wouldn't have been surprising to anyone given the state of the industry right now. But Randy, old friend, did you really have to do all that? The throne? Making it sound like a delay at first? The haircut? I'm just worried about your blood pressure is all.

