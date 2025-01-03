Borderlands 4 studio Gearbox gave the devs custom cast iron skillets for Christmas because "we f***ing cooked"

Borderlands 4 is due out in 2025, and if there's one thing we know about the upcoming looter shooter, it's that the devs at Gearbox are vocally quite proud of their work. How proud? Proud enough to give out custom cast iron skillets as Christmas presents because "we fucking cooked."

That's according to senior writer Jordan Mychal Lemos - who previously worked on Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, and the KOTOR Remake before coming to Gearbox - sharing an image of that custom pan on Twitter. In a follow-up tweet, Lemos confirms that it was a company Christmas gift alongside some very svelte slate coasters.

Gearbox cast-iron skillet cuz we fucking cooked on BL4. pic.twitter.com/ccdjG8PZwZDecember 29, 2024

I for one hope everybody at Gearbox enjoys the greatest cooking implement known to humankind - just don't psych yourself out by reading too much advice on how to take care of it on Reddit. It's not actually that complicated.

As for Borderlands 4 itself, all judgement on how much and how well Gearbox cooked will be reserved for the game's launch sometime in 2025. Exactly when in 2025 is still a mystery, but we know it won't be in the first quarter of the year and it won't clash with GTA 6, which is still maddeningly vague. But hey! At least we know it's less than 12 months away and some of those months are off the table.

Our meatiest look at Borderlands 4 so far came courtesy of a trailer at The Game Awards, and that quickly led to criticism from fans over the game's "bland" Vault Hunters. Whether that kind of criticism is fair or just a knee-jerk reaction to the trailer, Gearbox evidently has some more work to do to convince fans that Borderlands 4 will be all that.

Borderlands 4 CEO wouldn't call the shooter an open-world, but it is the "most open and free" game Gearbox has ever made.