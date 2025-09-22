Borderlands 4 devs are "doing everything we can" to get out the looter shooter's console patch quickly, but the process is "more involved" than it is on PC

Borderlands 4's first big console patch is "coming," but its creative director says that despite Gearbox's best efforts, "it just takes longer" to push updates to consoles.

Responding to a popular Borderlands 4 speedrunning exploit shown off on Twitter, Graeme Timmins said, "I've got my eye on this," should it prove to cause tech issues. In response, he was asked whether that potential balance pass would apply to console - PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Borderlands 4 are yet to receive the relatively small PC patch that dropped last week.

To that, Timmins reminded fans that "console testing and certification is more involved [than] pushing out PC builds." That's because while it's often possible to simply push a new update out to Steam or Epic users, Microsoft and Sony have certification processes that slow that process down considerably. That's why early access games are much more common on PC than they are on console, for instance, or why an update like Stardew Valley 1.6 came to consoles six weeks after it dropped on PC.

For impatient Borderlands 4 fans, that might not be super helpful, but Timmins says "it just takes longer" for console companies to make sure "we're sending out good quality patches." Regardless, he says, "it's coming and we're doing everything we can to make it happen quickly."

Elswhere, Timmins has promised that the Borderlands 4 console patch will offer some "great fixes," but it's tough to imagine that PC hasn't been at the forefront of the studio's mind since launch. Performance issues have marred what's been an otherwise pretty successful launch, and they attracted some serious attention from Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford, who went as far as offering advice to individual players on social media.

