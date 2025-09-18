Borderlands 4 gets 758MB update on PC, and it's not all performance fixes: Gearbox says it "smooths out progression" and brings the first of a zillion weekly updates

Borderlands 4 has a fairly sizable new update on PC that works out some performance kinks, addresses issues that could halt progression, and introduces the first of many "minor" weekly updates.

Clocking in at 758 MB, the new Borderlands 4 update, per the Steam changelog, "improves stability on PC, smooths out progression, and updates the Gilded Glory Pack loot and rewards for a more seamless experience."

Each week, seemingly until the inevitable heat death of the universe, Borderlands 4 will introduce a new Weekly Big Encore Boss, "a tougher variant of an existing boss with an even more rewarding loot pool," as well as new Wildcard Missions with guaranteed Legendary drops, and a new location for Maurice's Black Market Vending Machine, which offers different items for every player.

For performance, the update is aimed at addressing various crashes related to animations, audio, collision, and GPU use. There are also some gameplay and progression fixes, including one that targets "an issue where the Reward Center could stop working after claiming the Gilded Glory Pack rewards," and another aimed at "a progression blocker in the mission 'Talk to Zadra,' where the objective could fail if players exited and relaunched mid-dialogue."

If you're among the Borderlands 4 players seeing a "doesn't own DLC" warning on non-DLC gear, that should be fixed too.

Finally, loot pools have been updated "so Gilded Glory Pack guns no longer appear in standard chests."

Borderlands 4's performance on PC has been a thorn in its side since its release last week, even if Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford insists "less than one percent of one percent" of PC players are reporting "valid performance issues" through customer support. Something makes me think this isn't the last performance-related PC patch that Borderlands 4 players will have to download.

