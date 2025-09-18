As Borderlands 4 PC performance woes continue, Gearbox says "we're reading every piece of feedback" and it's "our top priority" to make improvements, with one patch coming today
"We hear you"
Borderlands 4's launch has been a somewhat mixed bag. Despite positive critic reviews and quickly beating the entire series' concurrent player record on Steam, things have been dampened by complaints about the looter shooter's performance, especially on PC. Now, though, Gearbox says improving this "is our top priority."
In a message posted on the official Borderlands Twitter account, fans are thanked for their support, as the devs say, "it's been incredible watching millions dive into Kairos and forge connections with new Vault Hunters." The team is acutely aware of the complaints, however, noting that "we're reading every piece of feedback you share," and "we've already begun to take action" on a couple of main points.
"We know some PC players are running into bugs and crashes. We hear you," the statement continues. "Updates to improve stability and performance already started rolling out over the weekend and another is coming this Thursday. This is our top priority." So, it sounds like we can expect more improvements as soon as today, September 18.
pic.twitter.com/nR8veTbStqSeptember 17, 2025
Beyond this, "a Field of View (FOV) slider option for consoles is in testing right now and more information is coming very soon on that," which is sure to be a relief for the players who've been crying out for that. In addition, "some console players have reported concerns with performance and we're investigating those with planned updates coming."
It's not clear if this is referring to the potential memory leak issue on consoles, which has Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford advising players to "quit game and restart" as a "workaround until we patch," but there's clearly a fix in the works for that, too.
"We value your feedback and are committed to delivering an incredible Borderlands 4 experience for all players," the statement concludes. "Thank you."
Not picked up Gearbox's new looter shooter yet? Be sure to take a look at our Borderlands 4 review. If you're already exploring Kairos, you can read our Borderlands 4 tips for some extra help.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.