As Borderlands 4 PC performance woes continue, Gearbox says "we're reading every piece of feedback" and it's "our top priority" to make improvements, with one patch coming today

Borderlands 4 's launch has been a somewhat mixed bag. Despite positive critic reviews and quickly beating the entire series' concurrent player record on Steam , things have been dampened by complaints about the looter shooter's performance , especially on PC. Now, though, Gearbox says improving this "is our top priority."

In a message posted on the official Borderlands Twitter account, fans are thanked for their support, as the devs say, "it's been incredible watching millions dive into Kairos and forge connections with new Vault Hunters." The team is acutely aware of the complaints, however, noting that "we're reading every piece of feedback you share," and "we've already begun to take action" on a couple of main points.

"We know some PC players are running into bugs and crashes. We hear you," the statement continues. "Updates to improve stability and performance already started rolling out over the weekend and another is coming this Thursday. This is our top priority." So, it sounds like we can expect more improvements as soon as today, September 18.

Beyond this, "a Field of View (FOV) slider option for consoles is in testing right now and more information is coming very soon on that," which is sure to be a relief for the players who've been crying out for that. In addition, "some console players have reported concerns with performance and we're investigating those with planned updates coming."

It's not clear if this is referring to the potential memory leak issue on consoles, which has Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford advising players to "quit game and restart" as a "workaround until we patch," but there's clearly a fix in the works for that, too.

"We value your feedback and are committed to delivering an incredible Borderlands 4 experience for all players," the statement concludes. "Thank you."

