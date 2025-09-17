"Quit game and restart": Borderlands 4 boss says potential memory leak issue on console could get worse the more you play the looter shooter, so "sorry for the friction!" while devs investigate

Gearbox Software's just-released Borderlands 4 seems to keep slamming into performance problems on PS5 Pro – but remain calm. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford says there's an easy temporary fix: "Quit game and restart."

Jumping ship is the best "workaround until we patch," he says in a post on Twitter, which also explains that Borderlands 4's performance on PS5 Pro degrades the longer you play the looter shooter.

"Known issue of perf dropping on PS5 pro after several hours of continuous play," Pitchford says. "Sorry for the friction!"

Numerous Borderlands 4 players have been documenting this ongoing hiccup, demonstrating in videos that playing the game for several hours in a row substantially drops its frame rate. To this, Borderlands 4 creative director Graeme Timmins writes on Twitter that Gearbox devs "are investigating" what some players guess could be a memory leak issue.

"We are pretty sure we have an idea here, but nothing to confirm," says Timmins. In another post, Timmins responds to a Borderlands 4 player asking "if team is aware of the memory leak causing us to restart the game every hour."

"We've already confirmed that we're investigating these issues," he replies. "Nothing to share, but we're working on it."

Borderlands 4 isn't exactly living a charmed existence on other platforms either, though Pitchford tells PC players frustrated by the game's performance to realize "a lot of you are dead set on playing at 4k with ultra max settings and using two or three year old hardware."

"We all have different targets," Pitchford wrote on Twitter. "The game will probably be cheaper in a couple of years, too."

PSA: Borderlands 4 has a progress-erasing bug with players reporting lost skill points upon crashes and multiplayer disconnections, but Gearbox is looking into it.