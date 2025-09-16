PSA: Borderlands 4 has a progress-erasing bug with players reporting lost skill points upon crashes and multiplayer disconnections, but Gearbox is looking into it

Borderlands 4 players are reporting a glitch that sees you lose all of your skill points, but Gearbox is looking into it.

A user on Reddit reported this issue happening out of the blue, saying: "Played last night to level 10. Logged in today to play and noticed my action skill was missing and saw that my character has zero points invested even though he's level 10 and I definitely put points into the tree last night." Fellow players in the comments are also reporting the same problem.

However, some have realized the issue has to do with disconnections, as one Twitter user reports that they "made the mistake" of quitting the game after seeing their skill points missing when they joined a multiplayer session, and are now "in mourning" after their Amon was "robbed of all his power." They continue: "PSA FOR #Borderlands4 – If you join someone's game, or load into your game, and your skill points don't load in, DO NOT QUIT. ALT+F4 IMMEDIATELY."

Gearbox has a support page for the issue, saying: "Players may lose skill points after disconnecting and re-joining a multiplayer session, or crashing in single player. In these instances, they have lost all or most of their skill points. Leveling up more and using the Respec machine do not restore the lost skill points." However, while there's no fix yet, it is "being investigated."

It's also unconfirmed if players will be able to regain their missing points after losing them once the fix is live. But to be on the safe side, maybe follow the Alt+F4 solution given by the Twitter user if you experience a disconnection or crash.

