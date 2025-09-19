As Borderlands 4 gets a PC performance-improving patch, creative director promises there's "more in the pipe" and "we have some great fixes in the console patch" that'll be released as "soon as it's ready"

Borderlands 4's creative director, Graeme Timmins, has promised fans that more updates focused on tackling the game's performance woes are in the works.

Borderlands 4 is out, but PC performance issues have dampened an otherwise mega-launch for the looter shooter blockbuster. Noise about the wonky performance got so loud, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford had a pretty public crashout over comparisons between Borderlands 4 and Cyberpunk 2077's infamous launch state (ouch), and insisted "less than one percent of one percent" of players are reporting "valid performance issues."

So Gearbox was quick to release the first of a zillion weekly updates just yesterday with a ton of changes, performance improvements included for PC players. And Timmins is quick to promise folks that the developer's work on performance doesn't stop there, recently tweeting that there's still "more in the pipe."

"I don't like promising a timeline, then something happening, then not meeting that timeline," the creative director writes, responding to a question about stability on consoles. "It's our P1 and we'll release a console update soon as it's ready. We have some great fixes in the console patch, but we gotta test it, and make sure it's good to go."

In a follow-up response, the Borderlands 4 head explains that the team isn't pushing out patches on a fast food conveyor belt because the studio could risk introducing new issues by being hasty. "It's only in our best interest to get patches that improve the experience for our players out to them as quickly as we can. But we gotta do our homework and test stuff to make sure we don't introduce problems," he said.

Be sure to take a look at our Borderlands 4 review if you've not picked up Gearbox's latest looter shooter. Meanwhile, if you're already exploring Kairos, you can read our Borderlands 4 tips .