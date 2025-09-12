Battlefield 6's anti-tank and anti-air damage has been "tuned" since open beta, lead producer confirms, so your helicopters won't be so easily destroyed by Engineers going forward

DICE's lead producer says the Engineer class' anti-vehicle spam damage has been retuned since the Battlefield 6 open beta.

Battlefield 6 had a pretty successful open beta all things considered, but of course not everyone was happy. The very obvious issue was just how wild the shotgun was during the beta, with the overall time-to-kill also being looked at . Plus, some are unhappy about the open weapons (letting you pick any weapon regardless of what class you're playing as) and Rush being made even smaller .

One major complaint about the beta was its vehicles. Since the first beta weekend, players have been complaining that vehicles are way too easy to deal with, as players point out having open weapons and combining those with certain class benefits is a way too powerful combination – something that DICE producer David Sirland says "isn't really a problem."

One player takes to Twitter to comment on the versatility of the Engineer class now that it has open weapons, allowing it to easily dispatch enemies and vehicles, saying that "when trying to pilot a helicopter or drive a tank, the onslaught of constant damage coming your way from enemy engineers does not feel healthy."

It obv ber tuned since OB :). Try labs next time!September 11, 2025

However, Sirland notes that this has been "tuned since" the open beta, urging the player to try out Battlefield Labs in the future. Obviously this doesn't explain how it's been retuned, and with the current open class format I'm not entirely sure how the devs could tune it, but hopefully when the game launches, Engineers are at a happy medium.

Battlefield 6 community lead reminds everyone "NDA applies" as the long-rumored battle royale mode heads to Labs, trying to get ahead of the leaks I'm sure are already brewing.