Battlefield 6 producer admits the FPS has a "balance issue wholesale" when it comes to vehicles, which devs are "actively working on"

Battlefield 6 has just had its open beta period before the military shooter is out in full on October 10, but players already seem to know what they don't want: open weapon classes and sensitive vehicles, especially if those vehicles are being made more sensitive by open weapon classes. Should armored tanks really be so easy to blow up?

Battlefield producer David Sirland assures fans that, no, they probably should not. "That is a balance issue wholesale," Sirland responds on Twitter to a player concerned that "infantry is more dangerous to vehicles." Battlefield 6 developers are apparently "actively working on" this problem, "rather have too weak vehicles over too powerful to start," continues Sirland.

"Its a tricky one," he says, "as players get better at using [vehicles] over time as well," but he denies that what makes vehicles vulnerable is the often debated topic of open classes, in which players can access any weapon they want, no matter what class they are.

"A classic demonstration of why open classes don't work," says a Battlefield content creator GhostGaming on Twitter, in response to a gameplay clip in which an Engineer dispatches both enemies and enemy tanks, instead of just the latter like they're meant to. "It just creates these ridiculously broken combinations."

But Sirland doesn't seem concerned. He tells GhostGaming, "Let's not pretend this type of gameplay is effective in any shape or form, it really isn't."

"Unless you can safeguard the pos," he amends, "which can be cleansed with fire :)"

Battlefield 6 is set to be extra grisly compared to most of the previous entries in EA's FPS series, as it's only the third to mention "gore" in its ESRB rating.