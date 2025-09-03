Battlefield 6 is set to be extra grisly compared to most of the previous entries in EA's FPS series, as it's only the third to mention "gore" in its ESRB rating

Battlefield 6 is apparently going to be a rather gruesome FPS compared to some of the previous Battlefield installments, as it's set to be the third game in the series to be rated for "gore" by the ESRB.

At the time of writing, Battlefield 6's full ESRB age rating isn't available to read, but fans have spotted that on the likes of the PlayStation and Xbox storefronts , the upcoming shooter has been given a Mature 17+ ESRB rating, specifically mentioning "Blood and Gore, Intense Violence, [and] Strong Language."

While not totally unprecedented, as pointed out by fan account Battlefield Bulletin on Twitter , this makes Battlefield 6 only the third game in the series – after 4 and Hardline – to mention gore in its rating. It's also only the fourth game following 3, 4, and Hardline to mention "intense violence."

As others have pointed out , this is "likely for the campaign" mode rather than EA suddenly deciding to add a whole lot more blood and grisly stuff into the multiplayer that everyone has already tried in the open beta. So, make of that what you will – the single-player mode might have a rather intense story.

There's now just over a month to wait until Battlefield 6's release, but if you were expecting it to have ray tracing at launch after it was missing from the beta, you might be disappointed. Technical director Christian Buhl has confirmed that there are "no plans" for ray tracing in "the near future," as the devs "wanted to focus on performance" and "making the game as [optimized] as possible for the default settings and the default users."

EA and DICE tried to stop them, but Battlefield 6 players keep leaking maps and content from closed tests and Labs experiments – but at least the leaked news is good news.