EA and DICE tried to stop them, but Battlefield 6 players keep leaking maps and content from closed tests and Labs experiments – but at least the leaked news is good news

Battlefield Labs players and other such leakers seem to keep sharing maps and more for the upcoming Battlefield 6 , despite some signing NDAs. We've already seen clips of Mirak Valley, the largest at-launch map in the game, and another huge one, apparently called either Blackwell Field or Blackwell Farm.

As reported by our friends over at PC Gamer, Mirak Valley is bringing the Battlefield 3 and 4 vibes. With its vehicles, large amounts of open space, and scattered compounds, it's got a little something for everyone.

Blackwell is another huge map, and this apparent leak comes from an account that's already given us a glimpse at an alleged battle royale map and new gadgets and customization options coming to Battlefield 6.

The Blackwell map is huge, and, as reported by Insider Gaming , it is supposedly coming in Battlefield 6's Season One. The leaker claims it's set in Kern County, California.

The video has already been removed due to a "copyright request," but it showed oil rigs, an airstrip, and a large amount of open, rocky terrain, making it perfect for snipers and aircraft. Tanks and other ground vehicles will struggle to navigate some of these areas.

There are even lush hills and a small village, so you'll get a mix of wide, open battles and close-quarters combat as you fight between buildings. This is great news for Battlefield fans who were unhappy with the beta's small maps .

One player on Reddit writes , "Seems pretty damn big with some enclosed objective areas (like the small town and base). Should be fun for some combined warfare goodness."

Battlefield 6 is only a month away, launching October 10, so we won't have to wait for much longer. When it does come out, it won't have ray tracing because the devs are focused on making it as optimized as possible for everyone.