Battlefield 6 won't have ray tracing at launch and devs "don't have any plans in the near future for it either" because "our effort was focused on making the game as [optimized] as possible"

Battlefield 6's devs have confirmed that the game won't have ray tracing at launch, with the game's performance being the top priority for Battlefield Studios. While the wildly popular beta was ongoing, the option was not present, and not only will that still be the case at launch, but it sounds like ray tracing might not ever come to the FPS.

Speaking to ComicBook , Christian Buhl, technical director at Ripple Effect (one of the teams that makes up Battlefield Studios) confirms that ray tracing won't be one of the touted 600-plus options available to players on PC (it won't be on consoles either, but you don't get that many options). "No, we are not going to have ray tracing when the game launches and we don't have any plans in the near future for it either" Buhl explains.

"We wanted to focus on performance." Buhl adds, saying this was done "to make sure that all of our effort was focused on making the game as [optimized] as possible for the default settings and the default users. So, we just made the decision relatively early on that we just weren't going to do ray tracing and again, it was mostly so that we could focus on making sure it was performance [sic] for everyone else"

Personally, I love ray tracing when done right, but there's a ton of games where I don't even notice that it's there. And for a fast-paced multiplayer shooter like Battlefield 6 where there are particles and explosions everywhere, I really can't say I'd be happy to sacrifice performance for better lighting, although it would've been nice as an option in the game's campaign.

