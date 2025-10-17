Battlefield 6 players asked for changes and the devs brought a sledgehammer: Conquest changes rolled back, and progression is much easier to ward off XP farms

It's early days still for Battlefield 6, but a common complaint already is the XP slog. Earning your way through the rewards is frustratingly slow, leading many players to seek out alternate means of boosting the points they get.

XP farms have become increasingly rampant through the new FPS game's Portal feature for custom servers, whereby players bend the existing paradigm through using bots and other settings to progress quickly. It's not ideal, and EA and DICE are working to relieve the pressure here a little bit.

In service of that, experience is getting re-balanced to hopefully make it more rewarding and conducive to solid playtime. Limitations are being introduced to restrict the creation of farms, while still allowing creativity to thrive - a fine balance, but a feasible one if done right.

"[Bot farms have] led to some unintended side effects. With so many servers focused on farming XP rather than active play, it's become noticeably harder for players to create and find experiences to play with other people," the latest Community Update reads. "We are developing adjustments that are intended to diminish the number of XP farms taking up server space while further emphasizing playing with friends on both custom and verified experiences."

Experience point increases are as follows: match completion and daily bonus will be 10% and 40% higher, respectively; the first 20 attachments will have their cost reduced; and assignments requiring 20, 23, and 26 will be lowered to 10, 15, and 20, respectively. These changes should make it all a bit easier for players new and old.

This comes on the back of a controversial ticket reduction for Conquest maps, which is now being reversed. Player counts are back up to 1,000 for absolute carnage.

"We hear you, we're working on the progression - as well as Portal servers. These things do take time, and we want to ensure we get it right by you, the players," Kevin Johnson, Battlefield 6 global community manager, said of the updates on Twitter. These are expected to arrive within the next week or so, but timings may vary.

