Battlefield 6 has sold 7 million copies, EA says it's "the biggest launch in franchise history" and immediately imagines "a connected Battlefield universe"

Battlefield 6 is the fastest-selling entry in the storied FPS series, with publisher EA confirming that the hotly anticipated warfare shooter has sold over 7 million copies since its October 10 launch.

In a news release, EA confirms that Battlefield 6 has seen "the biggest launch in franchise history." The game "hit all-time highs for franchise sales during the first three days of launch, selling over 7 million copies and counting."

Over the three-day weekend (three days for players in some regions, anyway), Battlefield 6 had "over 172 million matches played online and accumulated over 15 million hours watched on streaming services," EA says. As we mentioned in our Battlefield 6 review, we are indeed back.

Additionally, Battlefield 6 managed "the most concurrent players for Battlefield ever," EA says. This seemed like a shoo-in based on the Steam figures alone; on launch day, we saw the game's concurrent players climb past 700,000 online in under an hour, dethroning Apex Legends as EA's biggest Steam launch. Its all-time peak, according to SteamDB, is 747,440. At the time of writing, 347,009 people are clicking heads and demanding revives, with a 24-hour peak of 445,208 players.

Battlefield general manager Byron Beede says, "This is just the beginning - our first season of new content is just 12 days away."

Vince Zampella, who was out on the frontlines apologizing for the EA app error that disrupted Battlefield 6's launch for some players, says, "We never take moments like this for granted, so I want to express our sincere gratitude to our global Battlefield Studios and passionate community that has helped get us to this point.

"We appreciate you joining us for Battlefield 6’s momentous launch. We have so much more to come in the weeks ahead," Zampella concludes.

Noted live service lover EA is even more emphatic about the game's roadmap. "Battlefield 6’s explosive launch is the first step to building a connected Battlefield universe for the franchise, with Season 1 releasing imminently on October 28," the publisher says. (As a reminder, EA reportedly expected Battlefield 6 to get 100 million players, though that benchmark is unofficial.)

This rollout will start with Rogue Ops, packing a new map, Blackwell Fields, and "an intense new 4v4 mode," EA says. The next two "phases" of Season 1 content will arrive "later this year."

The Battlefield 6 movement saga reaches new heights as players find glitch that lets you fly into the clouds on a drone, preferably with a sniper for taking out enemies from the sky.