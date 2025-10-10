As EA app blocks Battlefield 6 owners from playing by charging for imaginary DLC, series boss Vince Zampella says it's "honestly embarrassing" and suggests you "refund and buy on Steam"

Battlefield 6 is finally upon us, but a "purchase to play" error is locking a whole lot of FPS fans out of the game right now. It seems that the issue is tied directly to the EA app, and nobody's more frustrated about it than series boss Vince Zampella. In fact, even he'd suggest that you try refunding the game on the EA launcher and just buy it on Steam instead.

Zampella has been quite publicly upset about the state of the errors Battlefield 6 players are facing on the publisher's own launcher. "I have yelled about ea app people," Zampella says on Twitter. "Any suggestions on next levels of escalation?"

In response to a player calling the situation "unbelievable," Zampella says "agreed." To another frustrated fan, he says, "Lots of people working on it, so sorry. Honestly embarrassing." In yet another tweet, he says "we are lighting fires under everyone to fix it."

In response to a fan suggesting he yell at EA CEO Andrew Wilson about the whole situation, Zampella says "It’s not his fault, he’s just as upset as me."

While some PC gamers might be asking why anybody's using the EA app instead of Steam in the first place, that platform has historically been the home of Battlefield, going back to the days when EA had abandoned Steam entirely. That means a whole lot of Battlefield fans likely have all their friends lists tied to the EA app.

But even Zampella says he's playing on Steam. To another fan, he asks "Can you refund and buy on steam?"

The devs seem to be working on a fix for the EA app issues, but in the meantime switching platforms is looking like an attractive option.

