Battlefield 6 "purchase to play" error tells players to buy DLC just to play the multiplayer or campaign, dev says it's "an issue" being investigated

Update: The Battlefield Comms Twitter account has issued an update on this error. The development team says it believes it has "found a possible cause for this issue" and that it's "in the process of validating a potential fix and will provide an update when we have it."

Original story:



DICE says it's looking into a Battlefield 6 error preventing players from accessing the game and erroneously telling them they need to buy DLC in order to do so.

Despite Battlefield 6's server queues and error codes, Battlefield Studios' latest FPS has been largely well-received. And yet, reports are floating around from players who seemingly can't get into the game at all, with some receiving messages telling them explicitly they have to "purchase to play" the game, even though they seemingly already have done that.

A tweet from the official Battlefield Comms account seems to acknowledge this as "an issue" it's aware of, relating a message about "installation of content" and saying, "We're aware of an issue preventing players from accessing the game with some receiving an error stating they need to purchase DLC or similar. Stay tuned for further updates as the team investigates this issue."

Installation of ContentWe're aware of an issue preventing players from accessing the game with some receiving an error stating they need to purchase DLC or similar. Stay tuned for further updates as the team investigates this issue.Thank you for your patience!October 10, 2025

The Battlefield 6 roadmap includes all sorts of new maps and weapons starting with Season 1, Rogue Ops, which kicks off on October 29. California Resistance launches just three weeks later in November, and then three weeks after that, Winter Offensive starts in December. That's all free with the price of entry, though, with the only paid content we know about right now being in-store cosmetics and the like.

This is all to say, if you've already purchased Battlefield 6, I want to make it very clear that you shouldn't have to buy anything else to access the main campaign and multiplayer. Battlefield Studios has already acknowledged the issue, and hopefully it'll be sorted out in short order.

Battlefield 6 Metacritic score is the best the FPS series has had in years, but still can't match the likes of Battlefield 3