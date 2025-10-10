Battlefield 6 release live coverage – all the patch notes highlights, pre-launch information, and more you need to know before the FPS unlocks

The Battlefield 6 release is finally upon us, and doesn't that feel good to say after numerous Battlefield Labs sessions for the few and open betas for the many. As such, we're spinning up a live blog to cover everything you need to know before the big launch and react to anything you need to know right after it.

Here are the Battlefield 6 release times and dates information you could need ahead of launch.

Right off the bat, things look promising. Battlefield 6 has built up some goodwill and word of mouth following various previews and betas, and reviews have helped sustain that momentum.

In our Battlefield 6 review, we give the FPS a four-star rating, calling it "more refined than innovative."

"Battlefield 6 offers a carefully-crafted and layered multiplayer that strives to be its least threatening self, with innovation and creativity played down in favor of refining all the proven successes from the military genre," we say. "What's there will surprise nobody, but thrives when all those components come together – even if the single player can feel fairly threadbare as part of the package."

That is the vibe elsewhere, too, as you can see from the Battlefield 6 Metacritic score.

(Image credit: EA)

Battlefield 6 release time

8am PDT

11am EDT

4pm BST

5pm CEST

2AM AEST (Oct 11)

4AM NZST (Oct 11)

Battlefield 6 launch trailer