Battlefield 6 players fear Closed Weapons mode was unfairly buried in the beta, but DICE lead says "we did measure" how many people picked it based on where it was in menus

EA developer DICE might have thought its fight with Battlefield 6 players over Closed Weapons mode was finished, but Battlefield 6 players aren't done. It's been claimed many times now after the military shooter's summer beta period, but some people want to nail the point in with a hammer: they don't like Open Weapons, and Closed Weapons mode was all but hidden from them.

EA has its own hammer and nail: that's not what the data says. According to a community update posted ahead of Battlefield 6's October 10 release date, "the vast majority of players, after trying both playlist types, chose to stick with Open Weapons," which lets you use whatever weapon you want, regardless of class.

"This reinforces our belief that Open Weapons is the right path forward for Battlefield 6." DICE lead producer David Sirland stands by this point in a series of new Twitter posts despite more pushback from fans claiming Closed Weapons was completely buried.

"Makes sense if you hide the closed weapon playlist, and only have ONE of them compared to the 3 or 4 different open ones," YouTuber DANNYonPC says in a Twitter response to EA's claim that Open Weapons "is the right path."

Sirland then clarifies, "We normalize for placement impact of course. That's a given in any data comparison. We did measure placement impact across the beta on all tiles as you may have noticed."

He says tiles "moved around alot" so devs could "see how much tile placement impact pick rates and how single mode vs playlist with multiple modes differed, etc." The conclusion? Open Weapons stays.

With just three days until Battlefield 6 launches, DICE pleads its case in the Open vs Closed weapons debate one final time: "Open Weapons is the right path forward for Battlefield 6."