DICE confirms final Battlefield 6 PC system requirements that "a substantial number" of beta players did not meet, and gets bonus points for actually breaking it down by FPS, resolution, and settings

Developer DICE has released the full and final Battlefield 6 PC system requirements ahead of the military shooter's release on Friday, October 10. As a rare treat, we've actually gotten granular breakdowns of what performance you can expect at various settings.

These specs match (and expand on) the minimum and recommended specs released for the Battlefield 6 beta. Last month, EA said "a substantial number" of beta players did not meet even the minimum specs for the game, arguing the value and importance of letting folks with weaker hardware get in somehow.

Final PC Specs for #Battlefield6.'Ultra++' is just for PC users who want to run the game with the Overkill graphics preset setting.Battlefield Studios says the minimum required specifications are the "absolute recommendation for the most basic optimized experience" of… pic.twitter.com/ncFJ8NKyWJOctober 7, 2025

The full Battlefield 6 system requirements cover the full spectrum of budget to lavish rigs. At minimum you'll need 55GB of space on a hard drive, for example, while rigs at recommended levels and above will want 90GB open on an SSD. When you get into Ultra++ territory, DLSS super resolution takes over the native upscaler to help prop up performance.

Here's an at-a-glance breakdown of how the specs shake out at different levels of performance.

Minimum

1080p, 30 FPS, low settings

RTX 2060 / Radeon RX 5600 XT / Intel Arc A380 (6GB VRAM)

Intel i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 2600

16GB RAM (2133mhz)

(Windows 10 is listed as a supported OS, but remember, Microsoft will end support for it on October 14)

Recommended

Balanced - 1440p, 60 FPS, high settings / Performance - 1080p, 80FPS+, low settings

RTX 3060 TI / Radeon RX 6700 XT / Intel Arc B580 (8GB VRAM)

Intel i7-10700 / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

16GB RAM (3200mhz)

Ultra

Balanced - 4K, 60 FPS, ultra settings / Performance - 1440p, 144 FPS, medium settings

RTX 4080 / Radeon RX 7900 XTX (16GB VRAM)

Intel i9-12900k / Ryzen 7 7800X3D

32GB RAM (4800mhz)

Ultra++

4K 144hz, 144 FPS, high settings (DLSS) / 4K 240hz, 240 FPS+, ultra settings (DLSS with multiframe generation)

RTX 5080 with 16GB VRAM (no AMD equivalent listed)

Intel Core 9 Ultra 285k / Ryzen 7 9800X3D

32GB RAM (4800mhz)

