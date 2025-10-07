Battlefield 6 lead tempts fate, says servers "should be" ready for launch after numerous betas across PC and consoles

Battlefield 6 lead producer David Sirland is tempting fate by saying he believes the game's servers will be ready for Friday.

The Battlefield 6 Beta was extremely popular , so much so that people are already declaring it the better shooter in the returning rivalry between it and Call of Duty this year (although, neither game is out yet). However, when the beta first opened, the servers were getting hammered with queues of over 200,000 players trying to get in at once, and while it did calm down somewhat before the end of the weekends, naturally some are worried about what it's going to be like as the game releases.

After Battlefield lead producer David Sirland tweeted out to hype up players about the game releasing soon, a user asked him if the servers are ready for Friday. Sirland responds: "Should be! We are planning for that of course, and open beta helped gauge the interest as well." Of course, the beta was extremely popular, but the full launch of a game is generally another beast entirely.

Should be! We are planning for that of course, and open beta helped gauge the interest as wellOctober 5, 2025

As we saw from Helldivers 2 last year, underestimating how well your game can do can leave you in a rough position, with Arrowhead having to double server capacity for the game . It got so rough that Arrowhead's former CEO Johan Pilestedt told people not buy their game until things calmed down (which in turn caused him to get a call within five minutes from Sony "asking what the fuck I was smoking" ).

Hopefully a company as big as EA will have planned accordingly for an unexpectedly high player count, and if the game doesn't reach that, then there's nothing to worry about.

