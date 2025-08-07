As Battlefield 6 beta queues surge past 200,000 players, Dice promises a "substantial increase" in server capacity to reduce wait times

Battlefield 6's beta is open for business. At least, it is once you wait through a queue of 200,000 players first.

The Battlefield 6 beta times are happening in stages with a couple of days of early access before opening the floodgates and launching into a full open beta weekend in a couple of days to make the process a bit smoother, and make sure the servers are ready for the influx of players that are going to arrive when it opens up. But if you thought the early access period was going to be a quiet one, then I've got some bad news for you.

After the first Battlefield 6 beta access tier opened up, players have been flooding in, and in the short time since the beta kicked off, players have been reporting massive queues to even load into the game. YouTuber Craig Reid posted a screenshot of the game shortly after it opened, showing a queue position of 210,340. High figures like that are not uncommon on social media right now.

Just before the beta opened, Dice posted on the Battlefield Comms Twitter account, explaining, "We’re putting in the work to ensure that players have the best possible experience and servers remain stable. To support this, we will use queues to protect the player experience, but expect this impact to be minimal."

A quick note about queues and Early Access / Open Beta.Since this is Battlefield’s biggest Open Beta ever, we’re putting in the work to ensure that players have the best possible experience and servers remain stable.To support this, we will use queues to protect the player…August 7, 2025

And due to the impact being anything but "minimal," Dice has since returned on the Battlefield Comms account to address the Battlefield 6 server issues and errors, saying, "The team is now working on a substantial increase in server capacity, which will reduce your time in the queue. Thank you for your continued patience as we work to get as many of you into the game as soon as possible."

Hopefully, everyone will manage to get into the game by the end of the early access period, as I imagine things will only get worse from there.

If you do manage to get into the beta, you're going to want to check out our guide on the Battlefield 6 beta rewards and Twitch drops.