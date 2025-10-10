Battlefield 6 queue system will keep players in line and servers stable at launch and "peak moments," devs hope: "We anticipate many of you to login at the same time"

A Battlefield 6 queue system will be in place at launch and during future "peak moments" in order to keep players in line and, hopefully, keep servers online, developers say.

Ahead of the Battlefield 6 launch, the official Battlefield Comms account shared "short update on login queues as we prepare for the launch of Battlefield 6 later today."

"Battlefield 6 launches today at 15:00UTC and we anticipate many of you to login at the same time during this initial moment," the dev wrote. "To help ensure a smooth and stable login experience for everyone, we’re adding a queue system during this and other peak moments. Thanks for your patience as we launch Battlefield 6!"

If you've been through a major multiplayer launch before, you're probably familiar with queue systems by now. The best general advice is to get in line and stay in line. It might be tempting to reset the game, but historically, you're better off just waiting your turn and staring down the login screen.

As the launch rush begins at the time of writing, many players are instead staring down unpacking and installation screens instead. Battlefield 6 came with a hefty day-one update, and it's not a petite game to begin with, so it looks like the queue order will also be shaped by who can get in line first.

Our Battlefield 6 review calls DICE's latest a refined return to form for the Battlefield series. It's putting up the best Metacritic score the studio has seen in years, even if it still can't match the likes of Battlefield 3.

Follow our Battlefield 6 release live coverage for all the patch notes highlights, pre-launch information, and more. You can also read our explainer on Battlefield 6 game server issues and error codes for some help if you need it.