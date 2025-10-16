Battlefield 6 Conquest tickets get reduced, players revolt: "If I wanted ten-minute chaos with zero teamwork and no room for tactics, I’d go play COD"

EA has reduced the number of starting tickets in all Battlefield 6 maps, and the game's entire community is pretty united in its disapproval of this change.

The official Battlefield Comms Twitter account shared the following update this week: "We've reduced the starting ticket count across all Conquest maps so matches finish at a more natural pace. Previously, many rounds were hitting the time limit instead of ending when one team ran out of tickets. We'll keep monitoring feedback and data to make sure the flow of each match feels right."

The amount of tickets in a Conquest map essentially determines how quickly matches play out, as once a team runs out of tickets, the win is handed over to the other team. Reducing the amount of tickets will naturally make for a more fast-paced experience, and that seems to be the core pain point for Battlefield 6 players who prefer a slower paced, more methodical, more deliberate game compared to something like Call of Duty. Which seems to be pretty much everyone.

The larger, more fun Conquest maps just got their tickets reduced. Wouldn't be an issue if we could actually host our 1200 ticket Conquest servers in Portal but servers are at capacity due to all the bot farms. Such a big L for Conquest enjoyers. https://t.co/qPf6LFyXb0October 15, 2025

Over on Reddit, there are numerous high-profile posts in which thousands of Battlefield 6 players agree: don't reduce tickets in Conquest. Doing so chips away at what makes Battlefield Battlefield.

"Battlefield has never been about short, twitchy, run and die matches. It's supposed to be large-scale warfare. Strategy. Flanking. Vehicle coordination. Actually using the damn map," reads a post from slibeepho with 3.2k upvotes.

"Now with 700 tickets, the match would feel like it’s over just as it starts. You spend five minutes getting into position, maybe grab a vehicle, start pushing a point and boom, match is done. It completely kills the pacing and flow that made Battlefield unique.

"If I wanted ten-minute chaos with zero teamwork and no room for tactics, I’d go play COD," says slibeepho.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Please, don't change the number of tickets to a smaller one, the game is already short compared to previous Battlefields," reads a separate post from Professional-Car4398 that has 10,000 upvotes.

Redditor Siden-the-Paladin drew up a list of demands for EA and Battlefield Studios, with "Do. Not. Decrease Ticket Count" topping the list. The Redditor also implored the developers to "stop removing Battlefields identity." The post has 18,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

While Battlefield 6 has been generally well-received, this issue of it not feeling enough like a Battlefield game is emerging as its big hot button issue. Movement in particular has been scrutinized despite Battlefield Studios implementing nerfs to slow things down and make gameplay feel more grounded. Most recently, principal game designer Florian Le Bihan assured players the studio is still looking at making "adjustments" to movement in order to find a better "in-between" that'll make everyone happy.

Battlefield 6 fans cheer as popular cheat maker tells users to pause "for now" following a swift banning spree from EA: "They deserve zero second chances"