Battlefield 6 devs locked in a tug-of-war with players are "looking at adjustments" to movement "to find a good in-between" following nerfs and exploits

Battlefield 6's movement has emerged as the hot button issue defining the game's balance, with EA's decision to nerf certain mechanics having divided players into two camps: those that think movement has been overnerfed and those with the opinion that the increased risk/reward makes for a more grounded FPS.

In simplified terms, as coined by one Jean Martin on Twitter, the Battlefield 6 player base has been split into two opposing viewpoints: "zoomers" who were happy with how movement worked in the beta, and "Battledads" who prefer the post-nerf movement in the full release. "Can we get an inbetween to please all the community?" Martin asked principal game designer Florian Le Bihan.

"We're looking at adjustments for sure to find a good in-between, we already have some changes that are cooking on our side and monitoring the feedback for more," replied Le Bihan.

In a separate response to a different player asking Battlefield Studios to revert back to Battlefield 6's open beta movement, Le Bihan added some clarity to the developer's current thinking on the issue.

"We won't go back to Open Beta movement but we are working on some slight adjustments that will help with some parts that feel a bit clunky," he said. "We'll share more about that as soon as we can!"

From what little information we have available right now, it sounds to me like EA is looking at potential concessions to players who think the movement nerfs went a little too far, as Le Bihan specifically mentioned that some of the new mechanics feel too "clunky." That said, we won't know what exactly is being changed until the patch notes are available, and EA hasn't given any timeline on when to expect those.

One thing's for sure: the ladder exploit players are using to fly around the map "will" be patched out, according to EA.

