EA is apparently playing whack-a-mole as Battlefield 6 fans keep using the FPS game's new Portal mode to set up XP farms to bypass the sluggish progression grind

Well, it's here: Battlefield 6 has launched, and it's off to a roaring start. But besides the record-breaking player count, there have been some issues in the big rival to Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

Some players are unhappy about the multiplayer maps, and they're equally frustrated by the steep progression. XP gains are just a bit too slow at the moment, pushing members of the community towards farming on specially created bot servers - and EA's apparently trying to stamp them out.

For the time being, unlocking upgrades is painstaking because the average match, of any kind, just doesn’t award you that much XP. You need to be grinding consistently to see any reward, and even hardcore players feel they'll be at it for a while, lamenting the experience for users for whom playtime is rarer.

As a result, the practice of private XP farms has re-emerged, something seen in prior installments. Through the Battlefield 6 Portal, you can build a custom server from the ground up, with specific rules covering everything from in-map enemies to map rotation.

Fiddling with just the right amount of settings lets everyone in a match earn max XP for participating. Those points provide the same awards as normal, truly taking the edge off eking out each milestone. YouTubers and content creators have been quick to inform their viewers of this get-XP-quick scheme.

But EA appears to be onto them. The message, "Global Game Quota Exceeded," is appearing for some players, preventing new Portal games from being started. Without official comment, it's merely a conspicuous occurrence. But it's not hard to put two-plus-two together here.

The easiest solution would be to even out the experience awarded match-to-match, but that's one of the likely several fires the devs have to deal with at present. Watch this space.

