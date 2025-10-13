Battlefield 6 fixes coming "one step at a time" as devs fix missing rewards, movement bugs, and more within 48 hours of launch, and eye up "other elements of the core loop" next: "Thanks for all the feedback!"

Battlefield 6 is finally out in full force, and EA isn't wasting any time rolling out fixes for the exciting new competitive shooter – in fact, developers have already been patching things up, with more to come over time.

Launch day saw devs quickly fixing everything from missing in-game rewards to issues with content installation – and they're not done just yet. A more recent update – one that dropped the day after the shooter's big release – sees them "monitoring some issues where some maps on the Breakthrough mode are not always filling with the intended player counts… deploying adjustments on the backend to improve the consistency."

The devs clarify that they're hoping to "create the best experience possible for this mode" – but the fixes don't end there. Two days after launch, EA left another post indicating the team had its eye on more problems: "We're rolling out a fix that addresses an issue where jump momentum gets unintentionally interrupted when jumping with certain weapons equipped. This is now live across all platforms and may take effect upon your next fresh match."

Principal game designer Florian le Bihan follows up on this with his own thread, hinting at other patches underway: "We've rolled out a fix to address issues seen with jump momentum being cut off with some weapons (i.e., knife). In parallel, we're carefully monitoring the feedback around other elements of the core loop (weapons, movement, etc…) with the team. Thanks for all the feedback!"

It's safe to say the quick fixes come as a good sign to players. As YouTuber "Westie" writes in response to the jump momentum fix, "EA is already fixing Battlefield 6… 48 hours after launch, they're patching some movement bugs to make things smoother. Insane work from the devs."

Plus, the devs aren't just being forthcoming on their own platforms – they reply to stans like Westie with advice and more hints of what's to come, too.

Following a complaint from Westie (and many others, it seems) regarding matchmaking and requests for an in-game server browser, lead producer David Sirland suggests hosting an official server for now – but a further comment implies EA taking action on its end later on. "This setup being used and working well is the first step towards something that can bridge that," as Sirland states, "so one step at a time."

I'd say the continuous updates from EA are a good sign of what's to come – the future looks bright for Battlefield 6, more so than it did for controversial predecessor Battlefield 2042. The free XP boosters and battle passes certainly don't hurt, either.

Enjoying one of the biggest new games of 2025 so far? Make sure to keep a close eye on the Battlefield 6 roadmap for more information on what's yet to come.