EA makes amends with Battlefield 6 players shut out at launch with 24 XP boosters and up to two Battle Passes: "We wanted to offer an apology… with perks"

Some Battlefield 6 players who bought the blockbuster on EA's app were temporarily locked out of the game at launch, but the publisher's now making amends "...with perks."

Battlefield 6 is the best-rated game in the series in years, and it absolutely crushed EA's Steam records with over 700,000 concurrent players logging in almost immediately, but it wasn't all smooth sailing.

A "purchase to play" bug on the EA app blocked owners from playing the shooter, instead asking them to buy non-existent DLC to access the multiplayer or campaign. Battlefield lead and former Titanfall creator Vince Zampella even chimed in to call the situation "honestly embarrassing." Though, the situation was quickly put to an end - no surprise with a launch this huge.

EA wasn't content with just fixing the bug, either. "Today, we experienced an outage on the EA app that prevented some of our players who pre-ordered Battlefield 6 from accessing the game, and we know this can be frustrating so we wanted to offer an apology… with perks," the studio(s) wrote in an in-game message, reposted to Reddit.

"The fix has been rolled out, but we aren't done. Anyone on the EA app who has been impacted will receive 12 Hardware and 12 Career 60-Minute Boosters, which should be arriving in impacted players' in-game inbox this weekend," it continued. Impacted players on the EA app will also get access "to a season Battle Pass," and Phantom Edition owners affected with also get "access to Season 2's full Battle Pass."

