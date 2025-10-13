Despite the massive launch, Battlefield 6 players are once again slamming the FPS game's map sizes: "It really feels like five maps, not nine"

It's been mere days since Battlefield 6 launched, and like clockwork, discussions over the multiplayer maps have boiled over. Players are unhappy with the starting selection, criticizing what’s available as being too compact and contradictory to the promises made by the developers.

As of now, nine maps are available in Battlefield 6's matchmaking, each with varying sizes, scopes, and themes. You've got some urban sprawl, a bit of desert, a couple of more mountainous areas, and so on.

But members of the community have noticed some unifying traits between them all. They all seem to be on the smaller side overall, none offering the grand spectacle expected from both the series and this installment in particular.

Their design appears to favor close-quarters shootouts and sniping over vehicles and massive explosions. "There is no flow, zero breathing room since the maps are so compact. Everyone is constantly on top of each other. Every map is drowned in campy sniping positions. unpredictable AF, it's just chaos in the worst way," reads a post on r/Battlefield.

Other breakdowns are similarly themed. "While the maps are fun overall, they don't capture that classic feeling of battlefield, even Mirak Valley, which was the map I was most excited about. The map borders are squeezed in so tight for no reason," says another.

One user points out that the maps are all loosely paired, with two being NYC-themed metropolises, two being Asian wilderness, two being European cities, and another two being Egyptian. "Liberation Peak and Mirak Valley are so damn similar they feel like one map cut in half," they write. "I'm not saying all of them are bad or something but it really really feels like five maps, not nine."

The same post chastises comments made by devs at EA and DICE about getting bigger maps as "misleading." These quotes are being torn apart by memes, as players express their frustration.

Meanwhile, there have been matchmaking foibles, as Battlefield content creator Westie posted on X/Twitter about trying to matchmake for specific maps and getting placed in another arena. They call it "the most annoying thing" about the game at present. While the new FPS is already massively successful, it seems there are some issues to address in the weeks ahead.

Battlefield 6 fixes coming "one step at a time" as devs fix missing rewards, movement bugs, and more within 48 hours of launch, and eye up "other elements of the core loop" next: "Thanks for all the feedback!"