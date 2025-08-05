Baldur's Gate 3 publishing director is "so insanely excited" for Larian's next RPG, but don't expect it any time soon: "This s**t ain't cooked in an air fryer bro sorry got nothing for you right now"

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios is quietly working on its next projects, and the studio's publishing director is teasing that he's "so insanely excited" for what's to come.

If you can believe it, Baldur's Gate 3 is now two years old, and Larian has been celebrating its anniversary on social media. Studio founder and director of the 2023 RPG, Swen Vincke, has already spoken about how the game has been "life changing," noting that it "was what allowed us to do our next crazy thing."

Now, publishing director Michael Douse is hyping fans up even more. "I am so insanely excited for what's next," he writes on Twitter, sharing a Baldur's Gate 3 anniversary post. "Too busy to dwell on the past. You'll forgive me later."

Although he remains tight-lipped about what exactly this next game will look like, he does offer one extra detail that's sure to be encouraging for fans of the studio's previous RPG behemoth. Responding to one fan who says that regardless of what the next game is, they hope it "gives me the same feeling of exploration and character agency in the story and relationships that BG3 did," Douse teases: "Agency is our middle name."

When can we expect to see the next RPG surface, though? Well, it doesn't sound like it'll be any time soon. Asked if he could estimate when Larian will make an official announcement about the game, Douse says: "This shit ain't cooked in an air fryer bro sorry got nothing for you right now."

It's worth noting that Larian is actually working on not one, but two "very ambitious" RPGs , so the studio has plenty in the pipeline for us to look forward to, even if it might be a while before we see either of them. One of these games is codenamed Excalibur , so make of that what you will. Right now, all we really know for sure is that it won't be Baldur's Gate 4 , as Larian isn't continuing the series itself.

