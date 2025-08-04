Baldur's Gate 3 lead says the D&D RPG is "what allowed us to do our next crazy thing," assuring Larian Studios is "working hard to ensure you'll have plenty of fun" with its new game

Yesterday marked two whole years of Baldur's Gate 3, one of the most genre-defining games to release in the past decade – and according to the Dungeons & Dragons RPG's director and Larian Studios' founder Swen Vincke, there's something even more exciting cooking now.

The CEO shares his thoughts on the iconic game's two-year anniversary in a new online post, looking toward the past before hinting at what Larian has in store for the future. "Crazy to think it's only been two years," writes the lead. "It's truly been life-changing. Probably worth writing about one day. But I can spoil the biggest takeaway. BG3 was what allowed us to do our next crazy thing." What is that "next crazy thing," though?

Crazy to think it’s only been two years. It’s truly been life changing. Probably worth writing about one day. But I can spoil the biggest takeaway. BG3 was what allowed us to do our next crazy thing. How that will pan out is anyone’s guess but I can assure you we’re working hard… https://t.co/bGBYZoSXGZAugust 3, 2025

"How that will pan out is anyone's guess, but I can assure you we're working hard to ensure you'll have plenty of fun," concludes Vincke. "Like really – loads of it. In a surprising way. And I can't wait to show you. But you'll need to be patient, and we'll need a bit of time to make it all work. It'll be worth it, though." As a hardened Baldur's Gate 3 stan myself, I can't help but be wildly excited to learn more about the studio's upcoming project.

Larian has previously revealed that developers are cooking up their own "two very ambitious RPGs" now that Patch 8 is out for Baldur's Gate 3, with one of the mysterious projects having been codenamed Excalibur – potentially pointing to a game based on the Arthurian legend. The studio also echoed some of Vincke's current thoughts in the past, mentioning devs were "making our next big thing as good as we can" post-Patch 8.

For anyone concerned about Baldur's Gate 4, although Larian isn't making the sequel itself, Dungeons & Dragons stans don't need to worry. Hasbro has stated that it's "talking to lots of partners" about the next Baldur's Gate game already and is working on a separate new D&D game, too. In other words, there's plenty in store for fans of the Forgotten Realms and RPG lovers alike – and I, for one, am so incredibly here for it all.

