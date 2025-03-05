Assassin's Creed's Kassandra stole the show in Odyssey, popped up in Valhalla, and she's still "very much alive" during AC Shadows

News
By
published

The 2,000-year-old icon could still show up in the series' future

Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot of Kassandra admiring a blade
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey's main heroine Kassandra is still alive and well during the events of Assassin's Creed Shadows, according to both games' creative director, despite the 2,000-year gap separating them in the in-universe timeline.

Ubisoft Quebec's Jonathan Dumont, the creative director on Odyssey and Shadows, confirmed that "Kassandra is very much alive during these times [Feudal Japan]" and she's just "somewhere around the globe, lurking in the shadows" in an interview with the other GR, Game Rant. That last part has me very suspicious that Kassandra might, err, step out of the shadows during AC Shadows just as she did in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's post-launch crossover quests.

Either way, though Dumont's comments sound like he's winking into the camera, they don't exactly confirm her presence in Assassin's Creed Shadows' main game or its DLC. If anything, should Kassandra star in another game set in the interim between Odyssey and Shadows, all this confirms is that she definitely won't die. But Ubisoft has already opened the floodgates with those aforementioned Valhalla/Odyssey crossover episodes, so anything's possible, right?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey was set around 430 BC, meaning she'll be roughly 2,000 years old by the time we reach the Feudal Japan era in 1579 AD. How the hell does that work? Well, if you don't mind some spoilers for Odyssey's Atlantis-themed DLC, I'll tell you ahead.

Foul-mouthed, funny as sin, and as seductive as an Ancient Greek can get, Kassandra became such a big hit with fans that Ubisoft literally went and made her functionally immortal by giving her the Staff of Hermes Trismegistus. As long as she holds onto the mystical weapon, she can pretty much live forever, historical accuracy be damned. It sure looks like Ubisoft is setting her up to be a Nick Fury-esque connecting thread of the series, if it even has an endgame plan in mind, that is.

Assassin's Creed Shadows file size is the second-biggest in the series, beaten only by Valhalla and dwarfing Mirage

See more Xbox Series X News
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Naoe and Yasuke walk in the sunset in a screenshot from Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft had to "retool" the mobile game lore for Assassin's Creed Shadows, with a brand new modern narrative that "will develop over time"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows' main story could apparently be between 30 and 60 hours long as dev says it's "comparable to Origins/Odyssey and Valhalla"
Naoe and Yasuke walk in the sunset in a screenshot from Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows romance borrows the best part of Odyssey letting us choose "lovers, either for a short, sweet time or longer term"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot
After replaying the best Assassin's Creed RPG, I hope Shadows uses the series' strengths to separate itself from Ghost of Tsushima
Yasuke is clad in samurai armor and on horseback beside Oda Nobunaga, as they invade Iga province in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Yasuke not being an assassin in Assassin's Creed Shadows is nothing new, it's just the first time Ubisoft isn't in denial
The Big Preview: Yasuke and Naoe stand in front of text introducing the GamesRadar big preview
Big Preview: Assassin's Creed Shadows – Exclusive access and hands-on impressions with the huge open world Japan's impressive stealth and combat
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot of Kassandra admiring a blade
Assassin's Creed's Kassandra stole the show in Odyssey, popped up in Valhalla, and she's still "very much alive" during AC Shadows
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows will take upwards of 80 hours for completionists, creative director confirms, and Ubisoft is considering adding New Game+ post launch
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
In Assassin's Creed Shadows, "Naoe and Yasuke share their progression" and you'll have to complete special quests to get the best abilities
Fujibayashi Naoe looks at her father&#039;s hidden blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows as he bestows it to her
Assassin's Creed Shadows has guaranteed one-shot assassinations, but you have to turn them on in the options
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
You can 100% Assassin's Creed Shadows achievements as either one of the open-world RPG's playable characters, and on any difficulty too
Latest in News
Minecraft key art showing Steve holding a pickaxe.
Minecraft modder uses "3 hours of my life that I'll never get back" to create a new mod that gives Steve Jack Black's voice
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil star Charlie Cox was behind one of the most emotional parts of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere: "That was a brilliant idea"
A marketing reveal image of the Hori Wireless Fighting Commander OCTA Pro
Hori's latest gamepad is up for pre-order, and it's nearly $100 cheaper than other pro controllers for PS5
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Daredevil fans have spotted a Punisher detail in the Born Again premiere, and Frank Castle is not going to be happy about it
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows file size is the second-biggest in the series, beaten only by Valhalla and dwarfing Mirage
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho says Robert Pattinson was "born" to play one of his Mickey 17 characters, with The Lighthouse convincing him he could take on both parts
More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot

Assassin's Creed Shadows will take upwards of 80 hours for completionists, creative director confirms, and Ubisoft is considering adding New Game+ post launch
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe

I figured Assassin's Creed Shadows' Red Bull collab would just be some naff cosmetics, but it's actually a pair of surprisingly useful gameplay boons for Naoe and Yasuke
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table

Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
See more latest
Most Popular
A woman places a brick onto the Lego Beauty and the Beast Castle, which sits on a dark table
Lego just revealed a Beauty and the Beast set and it'll destroy my bank balance
Minecraft key art showing Steve holding a pickaxe.
Minecraft modder uses "3 hours of my life that I'll never get back" to create a new mod that gives Steve Jack Black's voice
Minecraft characters Alex and Steve riding in mine carts in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, being chased by Bowser Jr..
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate villain Minecraft Steve is the star of the "best Smash clip of all time," as genius player makes a literal Trojan Horse to destroy an unsuspecting opponent
Robert Pattinson in Mickey 17
Director Bong Joon Ho says Robert Pattinson was "born" to play one of his Mickey 17 characters, with The Lighthouse convincing him he could take on both parts
A marketing reveal image of the Hori Wireless Fighting Commander OCTA Pro
Hori's latest gamepad is up for pre-order, and it's nearly $100 cheaper than other pro controllers for PS5
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil star Charlie Cox was behind one of the most emotional parts of Daredevil: Born Again's premiere: "That was a brilliant idea"
Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fans are in shock after "sickening" death scene of a fan-favorite character
Scream (2022)
Scream 7's casting continues to confuse as David Arquette's Dewey Riley confirmed to return
Jon Bernthal in The Punisher
Daredevil fans have spotted a Punisher detail in the Born Again premiere, and Frank Castle is not going to be happy about it
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Assassin's Creed Shadows file size is the second-biggest in the series, beaten only by Valhalla and dwarfing Mirage