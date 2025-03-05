Assassin's Creed's Kassandra stole the show in Odyssey, popped up in Valhalla, and she's still "very much alive" during AC Shadows

Assassin's Creed Odyssey's main heroine Kassandra is still alive and well during the events of Assassin's Creed Shadows, according to both games' creative director, despite the 2,000-year gap separating them in the in-universe timeline.

Ubisoft Quebec's Jonathan Dumont, the creative director on Odyssey and Shadows, confirmed that "Kassandra is very much alive during these times [Feudal Japan]" and she's just "somewhere around the globe, lurking in the shadows" in an interview with the other GR, Game Rant. That last part has me very suspicious that Kassandra might, err, step out of the shadows during AC Shadows just as she did in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's post-launch crossover quests.

Either way, though Dumont's comments sound like he's winking into the camera, they don't exactly confirm her presence in Assassin's Creed Shadows' main game or its DLC. If anything, should Kassandra star in another game set in the interim between Odyssey and Shadows, all this confirms is that she definitely won't die. But Ubisoft has already opened the floodgates with those aforementioned Valhalla/Odyssey crossover episodes, so anything's possible, right?

Assassin's Creed Odyssey was set around 430 BC, meaning she'll be roughly 2,000 years old by the time we reach the Feudal Japan era in 1579 AD. How the hell does that work? Well, if you don't mind some spoilers for Odyssey's Atlantis-themed DLC, I'll tell you ahead.

Foul-mouthed, funny as sin, and as seductive as an Ancient Greek can get, Kassandra became such a big hit with fans that Ubisoft literally went and made her functionally immortal by giving her the Staff of Hermes Trismegistus. As long as she holds onto the mystical weapon, she can pretty much live forever, historical accuracy be damned. It sure looks like Ubisoft is setting her up to be a Nick Fury-esque connecting thread of the series, if it even has an endgame plan in mind, that is.

