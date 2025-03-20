Assassin's Creed Shadows channels the MCU with an intro that celebrates Ezio, Altair, and other heroes from the series' 17-year history

News
By published

Assassin's Creed Shadows doesn't forget its roots

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Shadows has launched at long last, and its intro animation is a full circle moment for the 17-year-old stealth-turned-open world RPG series.

As shared in various social media clips (and independently verified by GamesRadar+), if you boot up Assassin's Creed Shadows you'll be greeted with a nostalgic trip down memory lane celebrating some of the long-running series' most beloved characters, including fan-favorites like Ezio Auditore, Altaïr Ibn-La'Ahad, Edward Keway, and Arno Dorian, as well as lesser-known heroes like Aveline de Grandpré, the protagonist of the 2012 spinoff originally released for PS Vita, Assassin's Creed 3: Liberation, and Evie Frye, one of Assassin's Creed Syndicate's heroes.

We also see newer Assassin's Creed protagonists, including Bayek from Origins, Kassandra from Odyssey, and Eivor from Valhalla.

This technically isn't the first time we've seen this animation, as Ubisoft previously revealed it online, but it is the first time we're seeing it in an Assassin's Creed game, which is giving it some renewed attention. As Shadows is the franchise's first new mainline entry in almost five years, it's pretty darn neat to see it pay tribute to the cast of characters that built the foundation for Yasuke and Naoe to shine as the series' newest heroes.

And, in case you're wondering if Shadows is worth the long wait, why don't I point you to our Assassin's Creed Shadows review, which awarded the game a commendable 4/5 stars and called it "a titan in the same leagues as series staples Assassin's Creed 2 and Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag – and Ubisoft's best RPG to date."

For what it's worth, it's also breaking all sorts of records on Steam – in a good way.

Drop everything, because I just found out Assassin's Creed Shadows' ninja province was real.

See more PC Gaming News
Jordan Gerblick
Jordan Gerblick

After scoring a degree in English from ASU, I worked as a copy editor while freelancing for places like SFX Magazine, Screen Rant, Game Revolution, and MMORPG on the side. Now, as GamesRadar's west coast Staff Writer, I'm responsible for managing the site's western regional executive branch, AKA my apartment, and writing about whatever horror game I'm too afraid to finish.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
An assassin on the roof of Assassin&#039;s Creed Codename Red
Assassin's Creed Shadows' best trailer yet doesn't actually show a second of the game and is instead fuelled entirely by '70s nostalgia
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows: Everything we know about Ubisoft's new RPG
Naoe and Yasuke stand ready in the Aminus Hub menu in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Revelations was good actually, and it's the unhinged sauce the Animus Hub needs to twist my mind into the perfect lore-absorbing shape
Naoe hides around a corner while infiltrating a hostile area in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows, watching ally character Yaya pummel an enemy
The Assassin's Creed Shadows metacritic score is here, and it's level with Valhalla
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing female protagonist Naoe
Not even 1 day after release, Assassin's Creed Shadows' player count on Steam already has Valhalla beat – and now it's coming for Odyssey and Origins
Assassin&#039;s Creed Odyssey screenshot
After replaying the best Assassin's Creed RPG, I hope Shadows uses the series' strengths to separate itself from Ghost of Tsushima
Latest in Assassin's Creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels the MCU with an intro that celebrates Ezio, Altair, and other heroes from the series' 17-year history
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer and does it have co-op?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Is Assassin's Creed Shadows on Game Pass?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows romance options Naoe pulling Gennojo in for a kiss
All Assassin's Creed Shadows romance options
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an innovative accessibility feature for hard-of-hearing and neurodiverse players, and I hope it becomes the industry standard
Being hunted by two people watching you from bamboo in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Drop everything, because I just found out Assassin's Creed Shadows' ninja province was real
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows screenshot showing Yasuke kneeling and praying while wearing a traditional purple robe
Assassin's Creed Shadows channels the MCU with an intro that celebrates Ezio, Altair, and other heroes from the series' 17-year history
Witcher comics Geralt
"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time
Godzilla emerging from an exploding volcano.
Win a Blu-ray of Godzilla vs Biollante
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
A new Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 stress test update is here, targeting "several crashes and gameplay fixes" while it "brings us closer to release" of the RPG's big update
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fan compiles all the teasers the show hasn't used yet, and it seems Wilson Fisk's scariest scene is still to come
A purple snake wearing a green and gold crest coiled around a pillar with wisteria in bloom
This MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm card might be the prettiest I've seen
More about assassin s creed
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows

Is Assassin's Creed Shadows multiplayer and does it have co-op?
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows romance options Naoe pulling Gennojo in for a kiss

All Assassin's Creed Shadows romance options
Witcher comics Geralt

"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time
See more latest
Most Popular
Witcher comics Geralt
"Something for true collectors": CD Projekt CEO shares his nostalgia for the "super retro" Witcher comics that are coming out in English for the first time
Baldur&#039;s Gate 3 pale vampire elf Astarion, a man with curly white hair and red eyes
A new Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 8 stress test update is here, targeting "several crashes and gameplay fixes" while it "brings us closer to release" of the RPG's big update
A screenshot from an animated cutscene in Persona 4 Golden, showing Teddie and protagonist Yu Narukami stood looking surprised.
Persona 4 fans are in shambles as website domain for "p4re" appears, potentially following in the footsteps of the Persona 3 Reload announcement
Demon Slayer
AnimeJapan 2025: times, dates, panel schedule – and all the possible big announcements
A purple snake wearing a green and gold crest coiled around a pillar with wisteria in bloom
This MTG Tarkir: Dragonstorm card might be the prettiest I've seen
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again fan compiles all the teasers the show hasn't used yet, and it seems Wilson Fisk's scariest scene is still to come
Jai Courtney in Dangerous Animals
The first trailer for The Suicide Squad star's new serial killer movie makes Jaws look like Finding Nemo
Yasuke swinging a sword at an enemy and splattering blood during the trailer for Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows.
Assassin's Creed Shadows has an innovative accessibility feature for hard-of-hearing and neurodiverse players, and I hope it becomes the industry standard
Arcane
Arcane Season 2 gets one last dance as the League of Legends spin-off animators return to bring Jinx and Ekko back to the series' most iconic song
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Idris Elba
A Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty cinematic lead endured a "personal nightmare" bringing Idris Elba to life because of his "very specific eyebrows" – "how he moves them is amazing"