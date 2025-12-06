Assassin's Creed Shadows associate director has a hot tip for the next Ubisoft studio taking on the franchise: "Pay more attention to parkour as its own pillar"

Simon Lemay-Comtois has some words of advice for future AC devs

Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Upcoming Assassin's Creed games are never too far off. Heck, even before Assassin's Creed Shadows came out nine months ago, Ubisoft were publicly talking about a number of other in-development titles on the horizon. But what wisdom would one of Shadows' lead developers give to the numerous other teams currently heads down on the stealthy-stabby series?

"Pay more attention to parkour in future games as its own pillar," Ubisoft Quebec's and Assassin's Creed Shadows' associate game director Simon Lemay-Comtois said of the biggest lesson learned from the Japan-set game's production, per an extensive interview with GamesRadar+, this site here.

