Amid backlash over Switch 2's paid answer to Astro's Playroom, former Nintendo of America president looks back on success of free pack-in games like Wii Sports

After the recent Nintendo Switch 2 news and the reveal of Welcome Tour , the controversial software that basically functions like a paid user manual or mix of Astro's Playroom and PlayStation Home, one former Nintendo of America president fondly looks back on free pack-in games like Wii Sports.

Unlike Welcome Tour on the Switch 2 , Wii Sports came with Wii consoles entirely for free at launch (everywhere except Japan, at least). The same can be said for software like Astro's Playroom on the PlayStation 5. Welcome Tour, on the other hand, takes users through the ins and outs of Switch 2 hardware for a fee rather than for free.

It's seems it's not only fans that aren't too impressed with the pricing of the Welcome Tour software, however. Reginald "Reggie" Fils-Aimé, who served as Nintendo of America president from 2006 to 2019, has started an online thread in which he highlights free pack-in games from the Wii era, with Wii Sports and Wii Play (the latter of which didn't come for free with the console, but bundled in with Wii Remotes). While he doesn't formally bring up Welcome Tour in any of his posts, the timing is impossible to ignore.

Nintendo users seem to agree, too. "Hahaha, guys," comments one fan, "I think Reggie is watching our comments about the Switch 2." Another simply says, "Reggie seeing the Switch 2 discourse," a reaction image attached. Further down, someone jokes, "We know you would have packed in Welcome Tour." The former president has yet to respond to any of the replies under his interestingly-timed thread himself, though.

As a longtime Nintendo stan myself, I'd love to think his posts are actually subtle shots at the new console's paid launch software. There's no way of telling what Fils-Aimé is thinking, however, but either way, one thing's for certain – I personally won't be paying for Welcome Tour come the Switch 2's long-awaited arrival on June 5, especially after setting aside a whopping $450 or so for the Switch 2 pre-orders .

