Join the housekeeping team and start uncovering a new mystery in Servant of the Lake

The Rusty Lake adventure series is returning with a new premium point-and-click entry, sending you back in time to work as a housekeeper at the infamous home of Aldous and William Vanderboom. As revealed during the Future Games Show at gamescom, it's targeting a Spring 2026 release on PC and mobile.

In Servant of the Lake, you're immediately put to work on your housekeeping duties by the Vanderbooms, which means solving various puzzles to complete your daily tasks. While this may start out with simple jobs such as doing the laundry or lining up the portraits on the wall, there's also a mysterious guest on the way who you must prepare for then look after during their stay.

As a servant of the Vanderboom estate, you have an amount of free rein to explore all of the rooms in the house while performing your duties. This will get you access to dig around, so you can start uncovering the secrets hidden within.

You'll also be called upon to assist the brothers Aldous and William as they dabble in the dark art of alchemy, by setting up complex experiments and then dealing with the fallout from them afterwards. All the while you'll be accompanied by haunting melodies composed and performed by Victor Butzelaar, to soundtrack the surreal puzzles you're trying to solve so you can complete your unusual tasks.

Servant of the Lake is aiming for a Spring 2026 release window on PC plus iOS and Android for mobile, but for now you can wishlist it on Steam to stay up to date with the latest announcements.

