Finding all Gudetama in Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a daunting task as there are no less than 88 Gudetama locations on the main map. You may occasionally spot one of these yellow fellows randomly, but since they’re rather small, it’s all too easy to miss a few. To save you a ton of time, this Hello Kitty Island Adventure Gudetama location guide will show you every Gudetama location in the main regions, from the Resort Island to Gemstone Mountain.

How to find Gudetama in Hello Kitty Island Adventure

(Image credit: Sunblink)

The Gudetama creatures in Hello Kitty Island Adventure are the game’s main collectible. You can recognize them as the tiny, yellow creatures scattered across the map - they may be chilling on a beach, sitting on a rock, or even lying in a bowl of noodles.

Instead of picking them up, you must collect Gudetama by taking their picture, after which they disappear. Use the tool menu (default key is ‘F’) to select the camera and take the shot.

There are 156 Gudetama in total, and I've covered the 88 Gudetama locations available on the main map in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, spread over five different regions. Use the Gudetama location maps below to clear the main island.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Seaside Resort Gudetama locations

(Image credit: Sunblink)

There are twelve Gudetama on the Resort Island, the southernmost part of the map. Here’s where to find them:

In front of the building. On a beach towel. It’s on a flat rock, close to the water level. In the pond, in front of the waterfall. On the hanging bridge, look at the rope on the north side. In front of the cafe. On the pier, on one of the wooden beams. Next to some palm trees. On the tiny island. On a tiny rock, just offshore. Next to two palm trees. On the tiny, grassy island.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Spooky Swamp Gudetama locations

(Image credit: Sunblink)

You’ll find a total of twelve Gudetama in the Spooky Swamp, the forest region in the east. Beware that you must find the three yellow power crystals to enter this area. Once that’s done, here’s where to find the Gudetama:

On the broken bridge, just above the water. North side of the pond, right on the water’s edge near the large tree. On top of the nature preserve building. East side of the green lake, at the large tree’s roots. On the mountain slope. In the graveyard, northeastern corner. It’s next to one of the gravestones. It’s on the maze-like hedge, the northeastern corner. Next to the Haunted Mansion, left side. On a tiny island in the green lake. Next to an old tree, very close to the water. On an old tree trunk, on top of the mountain. Look for a small rock formation on the beach.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Rainbow Reef Gudetama locations

(Image credit: Sunblink)

Unlike the previous two regions, there are 24 Gudetama in the Rainbow Reef, the large ocean in the middle of the map. Beware that you need to unlock the diving ability before you can collect the Gudetama here (this also requires a fair stack of rubber, so be sure to farm the Hello Kitty Island Adventure rubber locations). Except for locations 16 and 19, all Gudetama on this list are underwater.

Here’s where to find them all:

On the building, just above the entrance. On a piece of coral, next to some rocks. On a purple pillar. Look at the purple bench, next to a purple pillar. On the seabed, next to the large yellow coral. In front of the temple. On one of the higher rocks. Next to some red coral, on a higher ledge (not far below the top of the rock formation). On the higher rocks, right next to the stone archway. On the ocean floor, between some coral (disguised as egg and bacon). Lying on the seabed, next to one of the wooden beams. On the rock formation. Look at the shipwreck’s broken mast. Near the top of the rock formation. In an avocado on the rocks. On the rock pillar - above water! On the higher, sandy surface. In the kelp maze, on the ground between the tall green strands of seaweed, making it easy to miss. On the rock pillar - above water! At the top of the rock formation, between two chopsticks. At the heart of the kelp maze, on the ground. On a piece of red coral. In a noodle bowl on the ground, next to a large rock formation. On a broken pillar.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Mount Hothead Gudetama locations

(Image credit: Sunblink)

You may find 18 Gudetama locations in the fiery mountain region situated in the northwestern corner of the Hello Kitty Island Adventure map, plus six more if you choose to explore the cave systems (location 18). Here’s where to look for them:

Look for the small rock on the beach. On the flat rocks, just above the water. It’s on the east side of the rock formation. On the wooden bridge. Above the temple entrance. On the red rock just above sea level. At the top of the waterfall. Next to the path in the lower area. On the higher ledge, between the foliage. It’s relaxing in the small pond. In front of the temple, left side. Look at the rocky wall. The Gudetama is relaxing at the root of a palm tree, on a higher ledge. On the high, pillar-shaped rock. Above a temple entrance, left side. On the rock formation, surrounded by palm trees. On one of the torches (the ones connected by rope). On the slightly higher rock in the middle of the lava. Above the cave entrance. There are six more Gudetamas inside the cave system here.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Gemstone Mountain Gudetama locations

(Image credit: Sunblink)

Finally, there are 22 Gudetama locations in the mountainous region in the northeast, known as Gemstone Mountain. Here’s where to look for them:

On the beach, look at the rocks. Look for the small hill near the buildings. On a small rock below the suspension bridge. It’s on the high wooden bridge. On the higher rocks above the temple entrance (right side). On a cactus next to the road. It’s lying on the sand (the slightly lower area). At the top of the waterfall/cliff. Between the palm trees. In front of a large cactus. At the foot of the rock wall. On the flat rocks near the path. In the water, north side of the pond. On the rocky slope, north side of the pond. At the top of the large rock formation, in front of the temple entrance. On a small rock next to a cactus. Go inside this cave system. There are two Gudetama inside. Next to the tree. On a tiny bush, right in front of the pink gemstones. On the hill, next to a treasure chest. Behind a treasure chest. Go inside this cave system. There are two Gudetama inside.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.