The devs behind the acclaimed Metroidvania Blasphemous are teasing something new coming Fall 2024, and no one knows if it's another sequel, DLC, or something else

The devs behind Blasphemous and Blasphemous 2 are teasing the full reveal of a new project arriving very soon, but no one on Earth seems to know what the heck it is.

For the uninitiated, both Blasphemous games are mostly well-liked side-scrolling Metroidvanias inspired by the Dark Souls series. Developer Game Kitchen released the first game in 2019 and the sequel came out just last year. In a tweet, the studio revealed another project seemingly in the same universe, with a short cinematic simply showing the Mea Culpa sword used by the protagonist in the first game. The sword was replaced by the Veredicto, Ruego Al Alba, and Sarmiento & Centella weapons in the sequel.

"The bells toll again, Penitent One. Your patience has been a virtue, but you need not wait for much longer," reads the tweet.

The bells toll again, Penitent One. Your patience has been a virtue, but you need not wait for much longer.Fall 2024. pic.twitter.com/acbOg2FgnPAugust 8, 2024

I'm a little conflicted about what I think this could be. The timing of it being so close to the release of Blasphemous 2 makes me think DLC, especially since the first game has three expansions and the sequel doesn't yet have any, but the use of the sword from the first game trips up that logic somewhat. It definitely doesn't rule out Blasphemous 2 DLC, but it's enough to make me not want to say with any degree of confidence what's being teased here.

I have to admit it's absolutely tickling me watching the devs absolutely starve players desperate for more information using incredibly cryptic in-canon language. In response to one player asking about the appearance of the Mea Culpa and inexplicably lamenting potential new content, the official Blasphemous Twitter account said: "And so I fear...That THY Penance is far from over."

We'll know more when we know more, I suppose.

