Hideo Kojima has "always had a lot of bad dreams," and one nightmare included "voluptuous nude women," reanimated "decomposing bodies," and a very impolite coach
I'd love to see the rest of his dream diary
Hideo Kojima is a mastermind of creativity – even if he claims it's nothing special, the guy has a lot of wild ideas, and those apparently don't stop even when he's asleep.
Writing on Twitter, Kojima reveals he's stumbled across "a nightmarish memo" of a bad dream he had in early 2017. The Death Stranding creator says he's "always had a lot of bad dreams," and someone once suggested that he keep a dream diary. While "the nightmares didn't stop, and I eventually gave up," he's now shared an example of one of them.
In the dream, Kojima moves alone "to some hot spring town," where he lives in a boarding house with "only a back entrance," situated in a spot "surrounded by narrow alleyways." He explains: "The alleys twist and turn, and because things are piled up everywhere, they're so tight that only one person can pass through at a time."