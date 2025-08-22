'Hide from Silksong' delays hit indie roguelike and Metroidvania, devs say "we like a gamble, but this one is too risky" while another fears "competing with a phenomenon of that scale"

Hollow Knight Silksong's turning into a mini GTA 6 event as the upcoming indie's already causing other games to run away from its September 4 release date.

Just a day after Team Cherry announced that Silksong would be dropping in a fortnight, two other games announced that they're reactively shifting their launch plans as well. CloverPit, the nightmarish roguelike about slot machines and the devil, is moving from September 3 to September 26. And a fellow indie Metroidvania sequel called Aeterna Lucis moved from the month entirely.

CloverPit in particular has a lot of momentum at its back, too, with a sick demo that's still up and over 400,000 Steam Wishlists. "We like a gamble, but this one is too risky lol," an announcement email reads. "We want to give ourselves and our fans some time to enjoy Silksong, so we're launching a few weeks later and will use the time to polish CloverPit even further."

Aeterna Lucis (originally planned for Sept release) delayed to 2026 due to Silksong's September 4th release and lack of dev kits to ensure simultaneous release on 'all next-generation platforms' — @wario64.bsky.social (@wario64.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-08-22T14:50:48.968Z

Aeterna Lucis is in a slightly more complicated situation. Silksong is obviously going to suck up all the attention from other, even slightly similar games, and the devs fear "competing with a phenomenon of that scale would not only be unfair on our team's efforts, but also to you, the community, who expect to experience this adventure under the best possible conditions."

Via a social media post, the devs also say they don't have all the necessary development kits "to ensure a simultaneous release on all next-generation platforms." What they mean is: We want to release it on Switch on day one, but can't right now!

A few other games, such as Hell Is Us and the Indiana Jones DLC, also come out around Silksong's orbit. We'll see how the new games of 2025 release calendar changes soon.

