1,679 days in, the strongest Silksong fan celebrates the release date after years of daily update videos with a fittingly dramatic speech: "Count that number and think about it"

Hollow Knight: Silksong was announced over 2,380 days ago, and for 1,679 of those days, one fan has been posting daily videos breaking down all the news (and by that I mean no news) about the upcoming indie game. As you can imagine, he celebrated the end of the news draught in fittingly dramatic fashion.

Team Cherry just yesterday announced that its long-awaited sequel is coming in just two weeks, September 4, 2025, ending literal years of agonizingly in-depth speculation from a subreddit that has long since become kinda nonsensical.

In that time, YouTuber 'Daily Silksong News' hasn't had much daily Silksong news to make content about. (No, duh.) They instead published near constant videos of a black screen with some text counting the days since the game's initial announcement, all while sounding half-asleep at the lack of anything.

Daily Silksong News' tone had to change this week, though. In mere minutes, the channel published a video called 'Silksong Release Date (Day 1679)', where things got very dramatic.

SILKSONG RELEASE DATE (Day 1679) - YouTube Watch On

"2,380 days. Count that number and think about it. Think about how your life may have changed in 2,380 days… Think about everything that went. Think about everything that happened after then," the YouTuber lectured.

In a change to the format, the newest daily update now counts down the days to Silksong's imminent launch on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass. There's not long left on the timer now - and once it's done, I imagine we'll eventually begin focusing on the post-launch DLC Team Cherry recently teased.

During development, Hollow Knight devs kept costs low with leftover lunches at their tiny office, and then the game sold 15 million copies: “My dad would sometimes pop up and give me $20"