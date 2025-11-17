The five best Escape From Duckov Totems and how to get them

Totems are the cornerstone of your loadout in Escape From Duckov. While you’ll naturally replace most of your equipment as you progress (due to finding better loot or just losing it all after one too many deaths), a good Totem can theoretically stay with you for the entire game. Also, unlike the mightiest guns with the highest possible DPS, you can get top-tier Totems relatively early too. So the question is, which Totems are the best?

While many Totems are only situationally good, a few stick out as overall upgrades for your duck, regardless of your playstyle. Here are the best Totems you can find in Escape From Duckov, as well as how to find them.

How to get Totems in Escape From Duckov

(Image credit: Bilibili)

It’s technically possible to get Totems from a few different sources. Some enemies drop Totems, and the late-game Black Market can also offer Totems to buy. However, the absolute best source of Totems is essentially an in-game gacha, though thankfully you can grind for it using in-game resources. No microtransactions here!

In your Base, look to the right of the doorway that leads out into Ground Zero. You’ll see a ladder that leads down a pit, which you can enter by pressing the F key. Travel downward and you’ll see two sigils on the ground with an “Offer” prompt above them. The one that asks for 8 Fading Feathers will spit out a new Totem at random, while the one asking for 80 Feathers will spit out ten Totems. As far as I can tell, there doesn’t seem to be any tangible benefit to saving your feathers to the 10-pull, aside from just letting you use more at once. In other words, come down here to do single-pulls whenever you’ve got the feathers for it.

You can collect Fading Feathers as loot whenever you defeat an enemy duck on the field. You can store these in increments of 15 in your backpack, and they only add a mere 0.2 kg in weight, so always make sure to pick these up off of defeated enemies. You can also dismantle Totems for Fading Feathers, with rarer Totems awarding more Feathers if you choose to pick them apart.

How Totem rarity works in Escape From Duckov

(Image credit: Bilibili)

Oh, right, Totems come in different levels of rarity! The majority of Totems can appear in three different tiers, labeled as either “I” “II” or “III.” For example, “HP I” would be the common variant of the Totem, while “HP III” is the rare variant. The game unfortunately doesn’t appear to disclose the odds for these, so we can’t say how lucky or unlucky you are based on your pulls.

That said, unlike most pure gacha games, rarer Totems aren’t necessarily better than their more common counterparts. For instance, the Recovery I Totem gives a small amount of HP Regeneration, which is a pure upgrade compared to using no Totem at all. However, while Recovery III gives you more HP Regeneration, it also makes your Hydration and Energy degrade faster. As another example, while the Sturdy III Totem grants an extra 20% backpack space and carrying capacity, Sturdy I and Sturdy II offer 25% increased carrying capacity and backpack space respectively. In other words, you may need to look at the pros and cons of each version of a Totem to figure out what fits your build best.

Also, while you can’t equip two of the same Totem, you can equip two Totems of the same class at different rarity levels. They’re classified as different pieces of equipment, so take that into consideration when you’re building your duck.

The best Totems in Escape From Duckov

(Image credit: Bilibili)

As mentioned at the top, many Totems in Escape From Duckov are situationally good. Headshot increases Headshot damage (surprise surprise), but that mainly benefits Sniper Rifle users. Berserk increases your Melee damage, but won’t do anything for you while you’re gunning down enemy water fowl. These can be ideal in certain builds, but aren’t as optimal if you’re still swapping out weapons on the regular and just using the best loot you can find.

Meanwhile, the following Totems are almost always good. They’ll offer huge benefits regardless of your build, and they’re useful at every stage of the game. If you’re not sure what Totem to use, you can’t go wrong with any of the picks below: