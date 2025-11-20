How To Find The Best Weapons In Escape From Duckov

The best weapons in Escape From Duckov means choosing from dozens of armaments. As tempting as it is to say “It’s the AK-103, case closed,” Escape From Duckov doesn’t actually let you pick one weapon and coast through the entire game with it.

This is in part because each weapon has its own strengths and weaknesses, so the best gun depends on the context in which you’re using it. But more importantly, Escape From Duckov quite literally does not let you use one weapon forever, so you’ll need to learn to improvise!

To explain what I mean, as well as what guns you should look for in your Duckov playthrough, here are the basics to make the weapon system work for you. Don't forget to check out the best totems in Escape from Duckov as well, one of which will increase your weapon's damage.