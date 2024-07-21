Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya feels it's his "duty" to make sequels to Okami and Viewtiful Joe: "Capcom-san, please, let's do it together"

Hideki Kamiya - the director behind Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry, Bayonetta, and the Wonderful 101 - has his eyes set on one day making sequels to Okami and Viewtiful Joe.

During a chat with Unseen Studio head and fellow Capcom veteran Ikumi Nakamura, Kamiya joked that he's currently "unemployed" after leaving the stylish action game wizards at Platinum Games, but he hasn't "retired as a game creator." While speaking about his next steps, the veteran said he "can't do it alone" and wants to "connect with friends who will do it together."

Nakamura, who also worked on 2006 cult classic, then joked: "Making a sequel for Okami?"

ÅŒkami, Bayonetta & Devil May Cry creator Hideki Kamiya: Memories unblocked with Ikumi Nakamura Pt 2 - YouTube Watch On

"Well it's time to walk the walk then," Kamiya replied, before mentioning a recent Capcom survey that asked players about their favorite characters, favorite series, and most-wanted sequels. "Okami ranked pretty high up."

"Since we worked on it together, you know that the story ended mid-way," Kamiya recalled. "So leaving it as is, I feel bad. Creators, I think, have a duty to create sequels fans are wanting to see. Although I sound all high and mighty, it's been a while since I've moved on from Okami. But I still feel like I haven't fulfilled my duty. So, Capcom-san, please, let's do it together."

Kamiya then said the "same sentiments go for Viewtiful Joe 3" - the whacky, side-scrolling beat 'em up series from the early noughties, though most probably know the mascot from the Marvel vs Capcom roster. "It's only because eight people have played Viewtiful Joe that people aren't going wild," Kamiya says very seriously. "That game also ended mid-way, so I need to finish it."

