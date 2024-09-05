After selling 18 million copies to players with an average 27-hour playtime, Black Myth: Wukong is still on track to outpace Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy

Black Myth: Wukong continues to outpace the biggest of big games, as 18 million people have played the Monkey King action game for an estimated 27 hours each.

Black Myth: Wukong was already outperforming the likes of Elden Ring and Hogwarts Legacy to become "one of the fastest-selling games of all time." It had sold a whopping 10 million copies in just four days at that point. Now, two weeks in, Game Science's Chinese mythology RPG has sold another eight million copies, according to Bloomberg.

What's more impressive is Black Myth: Wukong's player retention. Those 18 million played the game for an estimated average of over 27 hours, according to estimates from VG Insights down below - and Black Myth Wukong takes around 25 hours to complete, meaning most players are sticking through the tough-as-nail boss rush.

Update - Black Myth: Wukong has now sold an estimated 17 million units.https://t.co/9dFU5Gmiuq pic.twitter.com/1PxyIZBSyOSeptember 2, 2024

Analyst Daniel Ahmad later reiterated in a tweet that Black Myth: Wukong is "one of the fastest selling games of all time," after having made "around $800 million now," only behind even more colossal hits like GTA 5 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which are both from widely known and established series.

Black Myth: Wukong first went viral worldwide years ago, but we won't need to wait quite as long for a follow-up from Game Science. The studio isn't working on a sequel just yet - Bloomberg also reports that it's instead hammering away at an expansion to Black Myth: Wukong, so it can get another Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree-esque second wind. Maybe it'll coincide with the Xbox port, which is currently stuck in a weird exclusivity knot.

