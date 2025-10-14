After a live-service God of War game was reportedly canceled, Demon’s Souls remake studio Bluepoint appears to be making another third-person action game
Bluepoint Games is up to something, but we're not sure what
After the reported cancellation of the team's live-service God of War game earlier this year, things have been quiet with Bluepoint Games. The outfit responsible for remaking Demon's Souls and remastering the first Uncharted trilogy and Shadow of the Colossus is apparently working on a new third-person action project, according to current job listings.
Back in January, Sony pulled the plug on a Kratos-related project in development at Bluepoint. After putting together the God of War Collection on PlayStation 3 and providing some support for God of War Ragnarok, the studio was positioned for a fresh entry in the franchise before things changed.
Since then, we've been wondering what the team is working on. One project has been hinted at through the company's advertisement for a senior combat designer. Buried within all the information about the role and qualifications is one line indicating what kind of release this is.
"Solid understanding of combat systems and mechanics for third-person melee action experiences," reads one minimum qualification, telling us some basics about whatever they've got going on deck.
Whether this means something new and original or another remake remains to be seen, as well as whether it comes from an established IP or something fresh. Some kind of rejig of whatever progress they'd made on the new God of War game seems plausible, making it more of a pivot than a totally clean slate.
Whatever the case, having worked on Metal Gear Solid in addition to all of the above, Bluepoint's developers know what they’re doing when operating in third-person. But we might be a ways off from finding out more. We'll keep you posted.
