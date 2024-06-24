Elden Ring publisher quietly calls out players who think Shadow of the Erdtree is too hard
Don't forget your Scadutree
Elden Ring's own publisher has been offering a crucial tip for those struggling with Shadow of the Erdtree.
If you somehow haven't heard already, Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree is very difficult, even by modern FromSoftware standards. Even veterans have been humbled by an optional boss barely 10 minutes into the DLC, which is a solid indicator of the terrors the rest of the expansion is hiding.
Now Elden Ring's own publisher has thrown out a helping, definitely not judging hand to those struggling with the DLC. In the tweet below, Bandai Namco reminds Shadow of the Erdtree players that they should probably venture into the Lands of Shadow to level up their Scadutree Blessing, whether they're struggling or not.
This is a suggestion to level up your Scadutree BlessingJune 22, 2024
For those unfamiliar, this blessing is basically Shadow of the Erdtree's exclusive leveling system - Tarnished can find Scadutree Fragments in the Lands of Shadow, and then use them at a Site of Grace to level up their Scadutree Blessing, which raises nearly all their core stats.
If you've been overlooking exploring the DLC off the beaten path, you're basically going to get punished for missing out on the Scadutree Fragments. If this is you, you'll probably want to head over to our guide on where to find Scadutree Fragments in Shadow of the Erdtree.
For his part, FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki recently said that Elden Ring wouldn't be the same game if it wasn't difficult. It's probably best to stop holding out hope for the developer to significantly nerf any of Shadow of the Erdtree's seriously punishing bosses, then.
Future FromSoft games will build on Elden Ring's "combination between freedom and difficulty," director Hidetaka Miyazaki says.
