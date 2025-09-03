Stellar Blade sequel will feature an "expanded" world and "enhanced gameplay" as developer Shift Up believes it'll "result in even greater success than the original

Stellar Blade saw huge success, selling one million copies within three days of its PC launch , and has so far sold at least three million when you include PS5 sales, too. So, it should come as no surprise that a sequel to the sci-fi action game is already being worked on.

"We are actively pursuing the franchise development of the 'Stellar Blade' IP and are currently developing a sequel to 'Stellar Blade,'" developer Shift Up states in a new report , translated by Twitter user Genki.

"This sequel will inherit the action-packed nature of the original 'Stellar Blade' while incorporating an expanded worldview and enhanced gameplay, further solidifying its position as a franchise IP. We anticipate that this will result in even greater success than the original."

Genki has since clarified that "expanded world/ universe/ setting may be a more accurate translation instead of 'worldview,'" so it sounds like we might be able to expect Stellar Blade's world to literally get bigger, but we'll have to wait and see.

Stellar Blade director Kim Hyung-tae seems keen to make the most of the sequel. He previously said this next game will add more narrative substance to the series. The story was what I found most lacking in the original, so this is welcome news.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi had " some deep and inspiring conversations from all angles " with Kim when he visited Japan earlier this year, so maybe they discussed some narrative tips.

Rather than a focus on story and gameplay, Stellar Blade initially garnered attention due to its character models. One day after the game launched on Steam, its top 30 adult mods had already been downloaded over 350,000 times . Which is wild considering that's a this of the total copies it sold in three days.

