Stellar Blade dev says no, its RPG shooter about staring contests with anime butts (which you always win because butts don't have eyes) isn't getting a Netflix anime

Stellar Blade was a phenomenal commercial success for developer Shift Up, which has now debunked the rumors that its previous game, which involves a lot of staring at jiggling butts, isn't going to be getting a Netflix adaptation.

Goddess of Victory: Nikke is a third-person shooter gacha game developed by Shift Up. The gameplay mostly revolves around your team crouching behind cover and shooting at mechanical aliens. When firing, you're given a long look at your team's behinds, and they turn to face the camera when they reload. Nikke is a huge success and its fans swear by the gameplay, progression, and storytelling, but there's no denying the legwork done by the character designs here.

While this gameplay probably wouldn't translate well to television, the story itself could. The game is set in a post-apocalyptic future where robotic aliens have ravaged Earth's surface. The surviving people retreated underground and produced Nikkes, artificial soldiers and the characters the gacha game is centered around.

As reported by GameSpark (and translated by Automaton ), Shift Up's Q3 earnings report squashed some claims that have been circulating recently. "There are currently no plans to partner with Netflix to produce an anime adaptation of Goddess of Victory: Nikke."

Anime collaborations have worked well for games in the past, most notably Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – it got me back into Cyberpunk 2077 and I haven't looked back. So, Shift Up could collaborate with Netflix on an anime in the future, and could theoretically pursue the same for Stellar Blade as that was quite popular.

The developer also denied that a new LA studio is in the works, writing: "At present, we have no plans to establish a new studio in Los Angeles."

There is, however, a new photo mode coming to Stellar Blade . Given the focus on Eve and her outfits during the game's marketing campaigns, I can't believe this wasn't a launch feature, but it comes alongside a collaboration with Nier: Automata , whose devs say they "will gladly say yes to anything for money."

